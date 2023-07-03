Walsall captain Donervon Daniels signs new deal

Donervon Daniels (WFC official)

His new deal will see him contracted to the Saddlers until 2025.

The 29-year-old has become a real fan favourite among Walsall supporters, and received both the Fans' Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season awards last season.

Daniels is delighted to secure his future with the club, and is looking forward to attacking the season ahead.

“I’m over the moon to finally get the deal agreed,” Daniels said.

“You want to give your all and having stability, having that understanding with the squad, the manager and the owners, it allows you to commit and give your all.

“I’ve had a really good relationship with the Head Coach, he’s always believed in my abilities whether it’s on the pitch or in the dressing room leading the group of men that we have. His confidence in me has always allowed me to go and do my best stuff so I’m happy that he’s backed me and pushed the Club to provide this contract.

“The supporters are another reason why I wanted to commit another two years because they’ve welcomed me from day one, supported me, supported the team and they see my efforts.

“I’m so happy to be here and I’m really looking forward to attacking the season ahead.”

Daniels joined the Saddlers back in January 2022. He has made 63 starts, and scored three goals in the process.

After securing Daniels on a new deal, head coach Mat Sadler has revealed the skipper's future was a top priority.

“I’m delighted that Donervon has extended his contract with us,” he said.

“From the very first moment that I took over the games at the back end of last season and certainly from the moment I was appointed in the role, it’s been the top priority for me to get Donervon secured so I’m pleased we’ve got it done.

“On a matchday we see what a fantastic football player he is but what I see day in, day out is a person who cares about his teammates and a person who cares about the football club. If you could bottle up what makes captain material, he’s everything and more.