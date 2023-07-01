Taylor Allen: Friendly Walsall rivalry helps Saddlers

Taylor Allen goes for goal

Allen, who penned a new one-year deal with the option of a further year last week, played 29 times in all competitions during his debut campaign at Bescot.

He featured regularly during the first half of the season, but saw his game-time significantly reduced at the turn of the year,

Despite Gordon being his main competitor for a place in the side, Allen has revealed the pair are very supportive of each other.

Allen said to Walsall FC YouTube: “Me and Liam are good friends. Although we play the same position, we help each other.

“It’s not a bitter thing when he’s playing and I’m not. It was the same every game. If I was playing, Liam was helping me, and if he was playing I was helping him.