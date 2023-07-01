Notification Settings

Taylor Allen: Friendly Walsall rivalry helps Saddlers

By George Bennett

Walsall’s Taylor Allen believes his competition with Liam Gordon has been beneficial for his game.

Taylor Allen goes for goal

Allen, who penned a new one-year deal with the option of a further year last week, played 29 times in all competitions during his debut campaign at Bescot.

He featured regularly during the first half of the season, but saw his game-time significantly reduced at the turn of the year,

Despite Gordon being his main competitor for a place in the side, Allen has revealed the pair are very supportive of each other.

Allen said to Walsall FC YouTube: “Me and Liam are good friends. Although we play the same position, we help each other.

“It’s not a bitter thing when he’s playing and I’m not. It was the same every game. If I was playing, Liam was helping me, and if he was playing I was helping him.

“That’s the kind of relationship that we’ve got and I hope that the competition continues.”

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

