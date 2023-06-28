Walsall sign fans' favourite Danny Johnson on two-year deal

Danny Johnson (WFC official)

Johnson enjoyed a memorable loan spell at Bescot during the first half of the 2022-23 season - scoring 15 goals in 30 matches across all competitions.

The 30-year-old returned to Mansfield Town after his loan spell expired in January.

He will officially join Walsall when his contract at Mansfield expires on July 1, and Johnson is looking to pick up where he left off with the Saddlers.

Johnson said: “Mat Sadler made it quite clear he wanted me to come back here and pick up where I left off. I worked well with him on the training ground last year so I know what he’s about.

“January was a tough time and the response I got from the fans when I left was fantastic and when I was here it was fantastic as well. Hopefully I can repay that support and give them some good times like I did last year.

“I want to help push the club on, score as many times as I can, help the team out and hopefully we have a positive season.”

Johnson marked his Walsall debut with a hat-trick in a 4-0 victory over Hartlepool United in August last year, and scored seven in his opening eight games for the club.

Danny Johnson (WFC official)

The striker previously had prolific spells at Gateshead and Leyton Orient. He scored 53 times in three seasons at Gateshead, and 20 during the 2020-21 season with Leyton Orient.

Sadler revealed that Johnson has been a huge priority for Walsall throughout the summer transfer window, and is thankful to the board and club for getting the deal over the line.

“I’m absolutely delighted to get Danny over the line,” Sadler said.

“I want to thank the football club and the board because everyone has worked hard to get this done. It’s been a priority for a long period of time to secure Danny’s signature and thankfully, it has all come together.

“We all had the fantastic experience watching him play last season. Danny’s hugely motivated to achieve, to score goals – he’s not happy when he scores one goal, he wants to score two.

“He’s desperate to succeed and I’m after players who are hungry to do well and show everything that they’ve got every single day and Danny falls into that category. He’s a fantastic guy, someone I really respect and I’m looking forward to working with him again.

“Danny is also going to embark on an exciting phase in his family life so it’s an honour that he wants to share and experience that while being at our football club and I’m delighted we’ll be able to share that with him too.