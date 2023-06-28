Walsall sign Douglas James-Taylor

Douglas James-Taylor (WFC official)

James-Taylor will officially join Walsall once his contract at Stoke City expires on July 1.

The striker spent the 2022-23 season on loan with the Saddlers and has penned a one-year contract with the option of a further year.

The 21-year-old has now set his sights on establishing himself as a regular in the side under Mat Sadler next season.

“It feels good to sign permanently,” James-Taylor said.

“Throughout last season I felt supported by Mat Sadler and when he got the job, he was clear that he wanted me back and it felt right.

“Last season, there were a lot of new experiences for me so having those under my belt, going through tough times with the squad, tough times as an individual player and getting through them, hopefully this season they will be like water off a duck’s back and as a squad, we can really kick on this season.

“My personal aspirations are to be more solidified in the team and that only comes from performances, scoring more goals and that’s something that I was far off what I’m used to last season.

“As a group, there’s a real understanding that last year wasn’t where we need to be and promotion is what we want.”

James-Taylor scored twice in 30 matches for the Saddlers last term, including a memorable stoppage time winner against Carlisle United in the FA Cup.

He also had previous spells at Wealdstone and AFC Fylde prior to his arrival at Bescot last summer.

Sadler is looking forward to teaming up with James-Taylor again, and has tipped the young striker for a bright future.

“Douglas is someone who shows extreme potential, he was with us last season, had some brilliant moments, some learning moments and there was more than enough on show of what Douglas is about for me to want to work with him again," Sadler said.

“He is a player that I believe has got a really bright future. He is someone who I have worked hard on over the last few weeks to make sure that we got it done so I am delighted now that it is.