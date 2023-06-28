Matt Taylor: I was too slow to adapt as Walsall boss

The 41-year-old, speaking at his first press conference as the new head coach of Shrewsbury Town, said he has learned lessons from his time in charge of Walsall saying he ‘believed in his philosophy too much’.
