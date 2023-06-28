Notification Settings

Matt Taylor: I was too slow to adapt as Walsall boss

By George Bennett

Matt Taylor admitted he was too tied to his footballing philosophy during his spell in charge at Walsall.

New Shrewsbury Town Head Coach Matt Taylor (AMA)
The 41-year-old, speaking at his first press conference as the new head coach of Shrewsbury Town, said he has learned lessons from his time in charge of Walsall saying he ‘believed in his philosophy too much’.

