Walsall back for pre-season

Walsall back in pre-season training (credit Walsall FC)

The squad was split into two groups with one set of players attending in the morning, and the second group arriving in the afternoon.

There were plenty of smiles on show as the first group, which consisted of Tom Knowles, Marvellous Onabirekhanlen, Oisin McEntee, Isaac Hutchinson, Joe Foulkes, Ryan Stirk and Jamille Matt arrived at the training ground.

Stirk, who was announced as Walsall’s first summer signing earlier this month, joined up with his new team-mates for the first time since completing his switch from Birmingham City.

