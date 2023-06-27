Notification Settings

Walsall back for pre-season

By George Bennett

Walsall players reported back for duty at the club’s training base to undergo pre-season testing on Monday.

The squad was split into two groups with one set of players attending in the morning, and the second group arriving in the afternoon.

There were plenty of smiles on show as the first group, which consisted of Tom Knowles, Marvellous Onabirekhanlen, Oisin McEntee, Isaac Hutchinson, Joe Foulkes, Ryan Stirk and Jamille Matt arrived at the training ground.

Stirk, who was announced as Walsall’s first summer signing earlier this month, joined up with his new team-mates for the first time since completing his switch from Birmingham City.

Foulkes and Onabirekhanlen also penned new deals with the Saddlers last week.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

