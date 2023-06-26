Priestley Farquharson setting his Walsall goals high

Priestley Farquharson

The towering centre-back last week became the Saddlers’ third signing of the summer when he joined on a two-year deal.

Farquharson scored four goals and set up five more for Newport last season and is aiming to go even better this time around – at both ends of the pitch.

He said: “I want to try and get more than that. Let’s try and get seven goals and seven assists. And at least 20 clean sheets. You have to set your goals high. Otherwise, what is the point?”

The Londoner, who played in the Welsh Premier League for Connah’s Quay before joining Newport in 2021, added: “On the pitch I give it my all. I want to be tough and show I am not here to mess about.