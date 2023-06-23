Walsall sign Priestley Farquharson

Priestley Farquharson

Farquharson will officially join the Saddlers when his contract expires at Newport County on July 1.

The 26-year-old played 65 times during his two-and-a-half year spell at Rodney Parade, and also featured in the 2021 League Two play-off final.

He scored four goals for the Exiles last season and has revealed he is determined to bring a winning mentality to Bescot.

“The move here felt right,” Farquharson said.

“Every time I have played here, it’s been a tough place to come and that toughness, winning mentality is built in me and I know I can bring that here.

“Mat Sadler and I had a few conversations and everything he said aligned with my goals and aspirations.

“He’s a good man as well which is a big thing for me and from the conversations we’ve had, I know what he’s going to do – he’s going to push this club where it needs to be."

Farquharson launched his career in non-league and represented Hitchin Town, Billericay Town, Hayes & Yeading and Bishop's Stortford.

He joined Cymru Premier League outfit Connah's Quay Nomads in January 2019 and played a key role in guiding them to the league and Welsh League Cup double in 2019-20.

The defender was crowned their Young Player of the Season, and went onto feature in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

Priestly Farquharson

Farquharson also played for England's Beach Soccer Team earlier in his career. Walsall

“I’m delighted to get Priestley,” Sadler said.

“He’s someone that I’ve been covering for the whole of the off season and he’s someone we’ve worked hard to get over the line and we’re absolutely delighted to secure his services.

“Priestley is a man mountain of a guy, he’s extremely mobile, really quick and fits the demands of the division really well.

“He defends well, he’s comfortable in one-v-one situations. I played against him in his first season in English football at Newport and straight away I was struck by the athleticism of him. He’s a front foot defender who loves to defend but also likes to step in and dribble as well.

“I’m looking forward to seeing his aggressive style of play.

“He’s so hungry to get better, so hungry to improve and better himself each and every day. It’s that hunger in a player that I am after in all the players that I’m looking to sign.