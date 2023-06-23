Jack Earing among four players to sign new Walsall deals

Jack Earing

The quartet were offered new terms at the end of last season, and have committed their futures to the club.

Earing has signed a short-term deal with the Saddlers after an injury-ridden second campaign at Bescot.

His season was cut short following a serious knee injury with his last appearance coming on New Year's Day in the victory over Mansfield Town.

Allen made 29 appearances in all competitions for Walsall after arriving from Forest Green Rovers last summer.

The 23-year-old has signed a one-year contract with the option for another year included in his deal.

“Everyone knows exactly what Taylor and Jack can bring to the table," Walsall manager Mat Sadler said.

"Taylor was impressive with his performances last year and after really constructive discussions with him at the back end of last season, I am looking forward to helping him develop as a player and person both on and off the pitch.

“Jack suffered a horrible injury last year and as he continues his rehabilitation with the medical team here, we wanted him to have security around him and we all know just how good a player he is when he is fit."

Foulkes spent last season on loan at Kidderminster Harriers and was named their Young Player of the Season after helping them achieve promotion to the National League via the play-offs.

The 20-year-old made 35 appearances for Kiddy in 2022-23 and has put pen to paper on a new deal with the Saddlers.

Onabirekhanlen also enjoyed a loan spell at Worcester City last term and the 18-year-old has signed his first professional contract at Bescot.

Sadler added: “Joe was fantastic last season whilst out on loan with Kidderminster and it was great to watch his progression as a player from afar.

“He’s energetic, a brilliant defender and somebody who has really benefitted from a loan spell away from the Club.

“We are now really looking forward to seeing what he can do for us during preseason and I am sure he will continue to develop here with us this year.

“Marv is another one who benefitted from some time out on loan last season and it was clear to see that he has good attributes from when we had him training with us at the end of last season.

“There’s plenty of hard work coming up for Marv during pre-season but I am really looking forward to seeing what he can do for us.