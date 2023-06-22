Walsall 2023/24 fixtures: Season starts away at Morecambe

Liam Gordon and Tyrell Warren

The 2023/24 EFL fixtures have been released and the Saddlers start at the Mazuma Stadium on Saturday, August 5.

Stockport County will be the first visitors to the Bescot the following weekend, before a Tuesday night trip to League Two new boys Wrexham.

The Saddlers round off August with the short journey to Crewe Alexandra, and a home clash against Grimsby Town.

Walsall have away days at Salford City and Bradford City in September, while a home clash against League Two newcomers MK Dons stands out in October.

November's fixtures include an arduous midweek trip to Barrow, and Walsall kick-off December at Meadow Lane against newly-promoted Notts County.

The Saddlers are due to host Crewe Alexandra on Boxing Day, and welcome Wrexham to Bescot in between Christmas and New Year.

Walsall will then be on the road at Grimsby on New Year's Day, and will play three matches on home turf against Morecambe, Accrington Stanley and Sutton United in January.

February takes in another long midweek trip to Crawley Town, while Walsall will be looking to avoid a repeat of their dismal 3-0 defeat at Harrogate Town later that month.

Walsall travel to MK Dons on Easter Friday, before welcoming Salford to the Bescot on Easter Monday. The Saddlers then conclude their season in the capital at Plough Lane against AFC Wimbledon.

Walsall 2023/4 fixtures:

August

5 Morecambe a

12 Stockport h

15 Wrexham a

19 Crewe a

26 Grimsby h

September

2 Colchester h

9 Salford a

16 Swindon a

23 AFC Wimbledon h

30 Bradford a

October

3 MK Dons h

7 Sutton United a

14 Gillingham h

21 Newport County a

24 Crawley h

28 Mansfield a

November

11 Harrogate h

18 Doncaster a

25 Forest Green h

28 Barrow a

December

9 Notts County a

16 Tranmere h

23 Accrington a

26 Crewe h

29 Wrexham h

January

1 Grimsby a

6 Morecambe h

13 Stockport a

20 Accrington h

27 Sutton United h

February

3 Gillingham a

10 Newport h

13 Crawley a

17 Mansfield h

24 Harrogate a

March

2 Doncaster h

9 Forest Green a

12 Barrow h

16 Colchester a

23 Swindon h

29 MK Dons a

April

1 Salford h

6 Tranmere a

13 Notts County h

20 Bradford h