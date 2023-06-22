Notification Settings

Carabao Cup draw: Walsall set for Blackburn trip

By George Bennett

Walsall will travel to Ewood Park to face Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Mat Sadler (pic Owen Russell)

The first round ties will be played on the week commencing August 7.

Their trip to Lancashire will represent their first meeting with Blackburn since the two clubs faced each in League One during the 2017-18 campaign.

The Saddlers reached the Carabao Cup second round last term but have been eliminated in the first round in three of the past four seasons.

Mat Sadler's side have been joined by Brighton & Hove Albion under-21s in the Southern Group A of the EFL Trophy.

Walsall will also face rivals Shrewsbury Town and newly-relegated Forest Green Rovers in the group stage.

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

