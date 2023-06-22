Carabao Cup draw: Walsall set for Blackburn trip

Mat Sadler (pic Owen Russell)

The first round ties will be played on the week commencing August 7.

Their trip to Lancashire will represent their first meeting with Blackburn since the two clubs faced each in League One during the 2017-18 campaign.

The Saddlers reached the Carabao Cup second round last term but have been eliminated in the first round in three of the past four seasons.

Mat Sadler's side have been joined by Brighton & Hove Albion under-21s in the Southern Group A of the EFL Trophy.