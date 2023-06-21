Notification Settings

Walsall drawn alongside Shrewsbury in EFL Trophy group

By George BennettWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall have been drawn against rivals Shrewsbury Town and fellow League Two side Forest Green Rovers in the Southern Group A in the EFL Trophy.

Mat Sadler
The EFL Trophy draw will be concluded on Thursday at 11:30am when the eight invited under-21 clubs will discover which groups they will be drawn in to.

Walsall will face one of the under-21s sides of Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, who have been invited to participate in this season's competition.

The Saddlers will be ball number 35 in the Northern Section of the draw for the Carabao Cup first round, which is scheduled to take place live on Sky Sports at 2:30pm on Thursday.

The fixtures for the 2023-24 League Two season will also be released earlier in the day at 9am.

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

