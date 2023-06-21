Walsall drawn alongside Shrewsbury in EFL Trophy group

Mat Sadler

The EFL Trophy draw will be concluded on Thursday at 11:30am when the eight invited under-21 clubs will discover which groups they will be drawn in to.

Walsall will face one of the under-21s sides of Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, who have been invited to participate in this season's competition.

The Saddlers will be ball number 35 in the Northern Section of the draw for the Carabao Cup first round, which is scheduled to take place live on Sky Sports at 2:30pm on Thursday.