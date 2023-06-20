Saddlers survey: Goals the biggest concern for Walsall fans

Walsall’s goals dried up after the end of Danny Johnson’s loan deal

The Saddlers had been in contention for the play-offs at the turn of the year when a 2-1 win over Mansfield Town on New Year’s Day propelled them to within two points of the top six.

However, amid an exciting run to the FA Cup fourth round came a dramatic drop in form, as Michael Flynn’s side tumbled down the table following a run of 12 league matches without a win.

The departure of Danny Johnson coincided with Walsall’s slump. Johnson scored 15 in 30 outings in all competitions for the Saddlers, and his return to Mansfield at the end of his loan in January left a major void, which Walsall were unable to fill.

And 87 per cent of supporters say that is the position that needs to be addressed the most.

Sixty per cent of fans also believe Walsall would have reached the play-offs had Johnson remained at the Bescot. The goals subsequently dried up, with only Barrow (18) scoring fewer than the Saddlers (19) in League Two during the second half of the season.

A 2-0 victory over Gillingham failed to revive their early season momentum, and Flynn was relieved of his duties after a dismal 3-0 defeat at Harrogate Town in April, with 61 per cent of fans backing the decision.

Walsall eventually finished in 16th place, and 65 per cent of the vote think they merited their lowly position in the table.

Johnson received 24 per cent of the votes for the fans’ player of the season, but lost out to centre-back Donervon Daniels, who was backed by 35 per cent of the fans.

The 2022/23 season also marked the first campaign under the majority ownership of the Trivela Group. The poll revealed that 57 per cent of fans have confidence in the owners’ vision for the club, while 58 per cent were happy with the level of communication from the board last term.

Looking ahead to the new campaign, 41 per cent believe new boss Mat Sadler is the right man to lead Walsall forward and only 28 per cent are confident Walsall will get recruitment right this summer.

Sadler stepped in as interim manager for the final three games, and ended a run of nine without a win with a 2-1 victory over Doncaster Rovers on the final day.

Walsall released 11 players at the end of last season, including long-serving midfielder Liam Kinsella. Fans were split on the decision to release Kinsella, with 53 per cent agreeing with his departure.