Walsall new boy Ryan Stirk targets a promotion push

By Matt MaherWalsall FCPublished: Comments

New boy Ryan Stirk is hoping to make it third time lucky as he targets promotion with Walsall.

Ryan Stirk in action against Walsal for Mansfield, where he previously missed out on promotion
The midfielder, who last week became the Saddlers first signing of the summer, has suffered play-off heartbreak in each of the last two seasons while playing for Mansfield and Bromley.

Asked if he was now hoping to go one better at Bescot, he replied: “That’s the plan. I have had a couple of good years getting in the play-offs. I feel I am experienced. I know what it takes.

“It is a long season and when things don’t go well you have to keep looking forward. When they do, we can’t take it for granted.

“This league is hard but once you get going and get some momentum you can do anything.”

The 22-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Saddlers and added: “I wanted to be here for the first day of pre-season, to hit the ground running and try to get as much out of it as I can.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

