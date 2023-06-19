Walsall new boy Ryan Stirk targets a promotion push

Ryan Stirk in action against Walsal for Mansfield, where he previously missed out on promotion

The midfielder, who last week became the Saddlers first signing of the summer, has suffered play-off heartbreak in each of the last two seasons while playing for Mansfield and Bromley.

Asked if he was now hoping to go one better at Bescot, he replied: “That’s the plan. I have had a couple of good years getting in the play-offs. I feel I am experienced. I know what it takes.

“It is a long season and when things don’t go well you have to keep looking forward. When they do, we can’t take it for granted.

“This league is hard but once you get going and get some momentum you can do anything.”