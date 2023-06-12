Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall boss Mat Sadler making use of his contact book

By George BennettWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Mat Sadler has admitted he'd be "stupid" not to use the contacts he made from his playing days in his first managerial role at Walsall.

Mat Sadler is officially unveiled as the new Walsall FC manager
Mat Sadler is officially unveiled as the new Walsall FC manager

Sadler was appointed as first team head coach in May after taking charge of the final three matches last season following the sacking of Michael Flynn.

The former Walsall defender built strong relationships in the industry throughout his playing career, and will be willing to use those contacts to his advantage at Bescot.

"I'd be stupid if I didn't. John [Eustace] is one of my closest friends at Birmingham," Sadler said.

"[There's] a great relationship there with them. I've got some really good friends at Villa, and really good pals at West Brom and Wolves, and still at Shrewsbury, although that might not be as useful in that context.

"It's right that of course I'm going to use the contacts that I have. It'd be stupid if I didn't."

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News