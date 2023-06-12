Walsall boss Mat Sadler making use of his contact book

Mat Sadler is officially unveiled as the new Walsall FC manager

Sadler was appointed as first team head coach in May after taking charge of the final three matches last season following the sacking of Michael Flynn.

The former Walsall defender built strong relationships in the industry throughout his playing career, and will be willing to use those contacts to his advantage at Bescot.

"I'd be stupid if I didn't. John [Eustace] is one of my closest friends at Birmingham," Sadler said.

"[There's] a great relationship there with them. I've got some really good friends at Villa, and really good pals at West Brom and Wolves, and still at Shrewsbury, although that might not be as useful in that context.