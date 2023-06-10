New Walsall boss Mat Sadler receives UEFA Pro License

Walsall manager Mat Sadler

The 38-year-old was appointed head coach at Bescot last month, after overseeing the final three games of last season as interim manager following the sacking of Michael Flynn.

Sadler graduated alongside a host of famous faces, including former Arsenal assistant Steve Bould and ex-Middlesbrough and Bournemouth manager Jonathan Woodgate.

Northampton Town boss Jon Brady, goalkeeper Lee Grant and former Villa Women head coach Gem Davies were also among those to receive their license.