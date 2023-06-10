Notification Settings

New Walsall boss Mat Sadler receives UEFA Pro License

By George Bennett

Walsall manager Mat Sadler has been presented with his UEFA Pro License.

Walsall manager Mat Sadler
The 38-year-old was appointed head coach at Bescot last month, after overseeing the final three games of last season as interim manager following the sacking of Michael Flynn.

Sadler graduated alongside a host of famous faces, including former Arsenal assistant Steve Bould and ex-Middlesbrough and Bournemouth manager Jonathan Woodgate.

Northampton Town boss Jon Brady, goalkeeper Lee Grant and former Villa Women head coach Gem Davies were also among those to receive their license.

Sadler made 114 appearances in all competitions for Walsall during two separate spells, and starts his first permanent managerial gig at professional level, after three years on the coaching staff for the Saddlers.

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

