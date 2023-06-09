Mat Sadler searching for right Walsall recruits

Mat Sadler is officially unveiled as the new Walsall FC manager

The Saddlers released 11 players in May and have the same amount still under contract.

Sadler is yet to bolster his squad but has insisted that the club are “working hard” on recruitment.

Sadler said: “We want to bring in some real quality around the identity of how we want to play and that’s what’s really important.

“So there will be no knee jerk signings.

“There will be signings that we’ve really thoughtfully considered and the reasons why we bring them in, we’ll on board with.

“Recruitment is what we all think about at this time of the season, and rightly so because we all want to see where we believe this is going to take us as a football club.