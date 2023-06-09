Andy Williams re-joins hometown club Hereford after Walsall exit

Andy Williams has joined Hereford following his release from the Bescot

The 36-year-old swapped League One outfit Cheltenham Town for the Saddlers in the summer of 2022 and scored three goals in 46 games in all competitions.

The attacker was one of 11 players to be released by Saddlers in May.

Long-serving midfielder Liam Kinsella, Conor Wilkinson, Jacob Maddox, Peter Clarke, Timmy Abraham, Joss Labadie, Manny Monthe, Hayden White, Sam Perry and Jonas Mukuna have all left the club.

Williams becomes the first player on Walsall’s released list to find a new club.

The forward started his career at his hometown club Hereford United in 2004 and scored 34 goals in two separate spells at Edgar Street.