Mat Sadler: Dean Smith the Walsall inspiration

Dean Smith pays a visit

Sadler initially joined Walsall during Smith’s reign at the Bescot Stadium in 2011, and spent the 2011-12 campaign at the club.

Smith was in charge of the Saddlers for just over four years and famously guided them to the EFL Trophy final in 2015.

And Sadler has revealed that he is still in regular communication with his former boss.

Sadler said: “Dean, I speak to regularly as you’d imagine I would. What he did at the football club is a fantastic model that hasn’t been replicated which we can all probably touch on elements of that. Dean was great.