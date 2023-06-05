Walsall boss Mat Sadler: We're here to improve every single day

Mat Sadler.

The new Bescot boss is not interesting in the talk of end-of-season aims and targets and instead is focused on improving standards following four disappointing League Two campaigns.

Sadler reckons looking too far ahead can lead to clubs becoming "unstuck". The former defender and first-team coach, known for an articulate and tireless style of work, also insists he will not change the manner in which he operates after turning to management for the first time.

Asked if he has been given a target for his debut campaign by the Saddlers board, Sadler said: "No, but I think everyone here, and everyone (else) understands we need to improve.

"I think the wider thing for me, is we're here to improve every single day. The moment you start getting side-tracked with the thing that can happen in 12 months' time is when you start to come unstuck massively.

"We will be the type of group and environment where we're here to improve every single day and the rest of the stuff will take care of itself from there."

The boss, who has penned a two-year contract, added: "As well as everyone at this table, I've been in the game for a long, long time and I'm extremely well-versed in the rights and wrongs of football.