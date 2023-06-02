Walsall boss Mat Sadler vows to spend carefully

Walsall manager Mat Sadler

Sadler, appointed last month after taking over as caretaker following the dismissal of Michael Flynn, is looking to rebuild at Saddlers after a disappointing League Two campaign.

But he is wary of other clubs with competitive budgets arriving in the league – from above and below.

Asked if it was a test to get the right men in, Salder said: “It always is, because you get the (strong) teams that come down as well.

“But of course naturally there are two teams coming up from the division below that will have a go, of course they will. Some staying in the division will continue to have a go.

“I think it’s imperative we use every penny wisely with the way that I want to play, to bring the right people in. We have to do that within a budget. I’m being really well-backed by the club and they’re doing absolutely everything to make things right for me behind the scenes, it’s important I make that point.