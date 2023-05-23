Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former Walsall midfielder Liam Kinsella linked with moves to rivals

By Liam KeenWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Liam Kinsella has been linked with moves to Swindon and Colchester after being released by Walsall.

Liam Kinsella
Liam Kinsella

The battling midfielder was one of 11 first-team players released by the Saddlers, after Mat Sadler was confirmed as the club’s new head coach following his stint as interim boss.

Kinsella spent 19 years at Walsall, having joined the academy at eight years old, and went on to make 253 first-team appearances.

Following his release, the fan-favourite has now been linked to fellow League Two sides Swindon and Colchester.

Swindon will be led by former Walsall boss Michael Flynn next season, who was sacked in April by the Saddlers hierarchy, while Colchester are expected to have a healthy budget next season and could move for free agent Kinsella, who is expected to have several suitors across the Football League.

Meanwhile, work has begun on a new pitch at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.

Images released by the club show the old pitch being taken up, before a new surface is laid.

Walsall regularly use the off season to get their pitch ready ahead of the next campaign.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News