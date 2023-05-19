Liam Kinsella departs as Walsall announce retained and released list

Liam Kinsella

The midfielder, who has been at the club since the age of eight and went on to make 253 first team appearances, has not been offered a new deal as head coach Mat Sadler has a major clear-out.

Kinsella joins Conor Wilkinson, Andy Williams, Jacob Maddox, Peter Clarke, Timmy Abraham, Joss Labadie, Manny Monthe, Hayden White, Sam Perry and Jonas Mukuna on leaving the club.

Joe Foulkes, who achieved promotion while on loan with Kidderminster Harriers this season, has been offered a new deal, while Jack Earing has been offered a short-term contract as he battles to come back from injury.

Walsall remain in talks with Taylor Allen over a new contract, while second year scholar Marvellous Onabirekhanlen has been offered his first professional deal.

The six loan players have returned to their parent clubs, while Jamille Matt, Ronan Maher, Joe Riley, Isaac Hutchinson, Tom Knowles, Liam Gordon, Brandon Comley, Oisin McEntee, Donervon Daniels, Owen Evans and Rollin Menayese remain under contract for next season.

Co-chairman Ben Boycott said: “I’d like to personally thank each player whose contract has ended for their hard work on behalf of the football club, especially Liam Kinsella, who represented the club over 250 times. We wish them all well.

“The players under contract represent a good starting point for the 23/24 season. We will be building around them with a fresh start under our new head coach – in line with the football culture and strategy that we are putting in place.