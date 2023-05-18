Walsall can push on next season says Isaac Hutchinson

Isaac Hutchinson

The 23-year-old has impressed this season and won the young player of the season award and goal of the season - with the gongs handed out before the season finale with Doncaster.

To cap it off, the Saddlers won the game and he scored the second goal in a 2-1 victory.

Hutchinson said although the players needed to re charge their batteries, he personally was delighted to have gone out on a high and was looking forward to next season when he is sure Walsall will compete,

He said: "We know we've got more in us because we know we haven't done as well as we should. The season hasn't been as good as we would want it to be.

"There have been moments when we looked like we were going to do better like in January and have a run for the play offs but that didn't happen.

"The club's been in League One not long ago, and a lot higher as well, and it's all set up to go back up but we need things to go right, a bit of consistency and we also need a bit of luck for things to fall into place.