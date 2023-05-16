Walsall close in on new boss

Saddlers owner Benjamin Boycott

Co-chairman Benjamin Boycott, the head of American-based Trivela Group, flew over to the UK last week to conduct interviews with a handful of candidates as the club prepares itself for a decision on the next boss.

Reports have suggested that former Wolves defender Neill Collins, who currently manages American side Tampa Bay Rowdies, is in talks for the role – but it is understood Walsall are considering their options and speaking to several candidates before making a decision.

After the round of interviews last week, the club are now getting closer to an appointment, following the sacking of Michael Flynn in April.