Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall close in on new boss

By Liam KeenWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall are edging closer to appointing a new permanent head coach, the Express & Star understands.

Saddlers owner Benjamin Boycott
Saddlers owner Benjamin Boycott

Co-chairman Benjamin Boycott, the head of American-based Trivela Group, flew over to the UK last week to conduct interviews with a handful of candidates as the club prepares itself for a decision on the next boss.

Reports have suggested that former Wolves defender Neill Collins, who currently manages American side Tampa Bay Rowdies, is in talks for the role – but it is understood Walsall are considering their options and speaking to several candidates before making a decision.

After the round of interviews last week, the club are now getting closer to an appointment, following the sacking of Michael Flynn in April.

First-team coach and former defender Mat Sadler took over as interim boss as Walsall finished 16th in League Two.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News