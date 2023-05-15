Mat Sadler: Walsall job is huge

Mat Sadler (Owen Russell)

Sadler is in the running for the position as owners Trivela continue their search for a boss to replace Michael Flynn.

Saddlers ended their League Two campaign in 16th place after at one stage looking as if they could launch a push for the play-offs.

But those hopes faded with a poor run toward the end of the season that cost Flynn his job and saw the experienced Sadler take charge and earn a brief chance to impress the clubs’s owners as he looks to break into management.

On Trivela being over from USA, Sadler said. “They are committed, here for the long term and passionate about the game and the club.