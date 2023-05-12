Notification Settings

Mat Sadler confident in ability to do Walsall job

By Paul Jenkins

Walsall’s interim head coach Matt Sadler is confident in his ability to do the job full time – if asked.

Mat Sadler (Owen Russell)
The managerial situation at the Bescot Stadium is still to be sorted out, with Sadler admitting he was interested in the position.

But he is thought to be one of a number of people being spoken to this week.

He said: “I have enjoyed every minute of the interim role since I took over for three games, from the coaching to all the other aspects that go with it. In my own mind I have the ability to do it.

“I enjoy working with people and those are two of the biggest things a manager needs. Football is all I have ever known and I also have coaching experience. I love working with the players and trying to create a togetherness and would like to think I have been able to do that since I have been in the role. But the joint owners are over and they will be front and centre when it comes to recruiting a new manager and will leave no stone unturned to find the best one.

“They are committed, here for the long term and passionate about the game and the club.

“The most important thing for me is that they get the right person and that we can grow Walsall as a club, as a brand and in the community, to put it on the map.”

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

