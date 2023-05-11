Liam McDonald hails terrific Rushall Olympic trophy treble

Rushall after the Walsall Senior Cup final

The Pics retained the Walsall Senior Cup with a 3-1 victory over Walsall at Burton Albion on Tuesday night.

Goals from Andre Carvalho-Landell, Richard Batchelor and Alex Cameron saw them through, only eight days after they clinched promotion to the National League with a play off win at Nuneaton.

They had already bagged the Staffordshire Senior Cup and the players will now go on an end of season break to Portugal with McDonald praising them for their efforts.

He said: "It has been an immense effort from them to come back after the intensity of the play off finals and show the steel to win another final when we haven't trained for a week.

"And at 2-1 we saw it through because they were a youthful side, kept pressing and could have got back into it but we showed the determination to win.

"One of the trophies I targeted when I took over was the Walsall Senior Cup and we have managed to win it for the last two years plus the Staffordshire Senior Cup this season and of course the play off trophy which will live long in the memory.