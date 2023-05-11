Notification Settings

Liam McDonald hails terrific Rushall Olympic trophy treble

By Paul Jenkins

Rushall Olympic manager Liam McDonald has paid tribute to his players for their 'immense' effort in securing a treble of trophies this season.

Rushall after the Walsall Senior Cup final

The Pics retained the Walsall Senior Cup with a 3-1 victory over Walsall at Burton Albion on Tuesday night.

Goals from Andre Carvalho-Landell, Richard Batchelor and Alex Cameron saw them through, only eight days after they clinched promotion to the National League with a play off win at Nuneaton.

They had already bagged the Staffordshire Senior Cup and the players will now go on an end of season break to Portugal with McDonald praising them for their efforts.

He said: "It has been an immense effort from them to come back after the intensity of the play off finals and show the steel to win another final when we haven't trained for a week.

"And at 2-1 we saw it through because they were a youthful side, kept pressing and could have got back into it but we showed the determination to win.

"One of the trophies I targeted when I took over was the Walsall Senior Cup and we have managed to win it for the last two years plus the Staffordshire Senior Cup this season and of course the play off trophy which will live long in the memory.

"It has been a fantastic season and the supporters deserve full credit as well because they have been behind us every step of the way so I am pleased we have been able to deliver the silverware for them."

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

