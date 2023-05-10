Mat Sadler: I’ve got the ability to manage Walsall

Walsall interim manager Mat Sadler

The Saddlers ended their League Two campaign with a 2-1 win over Doncaster on Monday.

That is expected to be Sadler’s last game in charge, after he took over once Michael Flynn was sacked, and the former defender has backed his ability to be a manager in the future.

He said: “I have the ability in my own mind to do it.

“I enjoy being with people and know football which are two of the biggest things a manager needs.

“I love working with the players and trying to create a togetherness.

“I have really enjoyed the last month working as caretaker coach and everything that surrounds that and I am confident in my own ability.”