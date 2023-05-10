Notification Settings

Mat Sadler: I’ve got the ability to manage Walsall

By Liam KeenWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall’s interim head coach Mat Sadler believes he has the ability to become a manager in his own right.

Walsall interim manager Mat Sadler

The Saddlers ended their League Two campaign with a 2-1 win over Doncaster on Monday.

That is expected to be Sadler’s last game in charge, after he took over once Michael Flynn was sacked, and the former defender has backed his ability to be a manager in the future.

He said: “I have the ability in my own mind to do it.

“I enjoy being with people and know football which are two of the biggest things a manager needs.

“I love working with the players and trying to create a togetherness.

“I have really enjoyed the last month working as caretaker coach and everything that surrounds that and I am confident in my own ability.”

Walsall are currently working to appoint a new head coach during the off season.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

