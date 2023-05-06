Youngsters set for Wembley date

WALSALL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR 27/04/2023 Kids from Cooper and Jordan School, Aldridge, will be off to Wembley to play in the Kids Cup final. Pictured with Walsall fc player Liam Kinsella..

The team from Cooper and Jordan Primary School will represent Walsall FC and take to the hallowed turf to contest the Utilita Kids Cup final ahead of the League Two play off final on Sunday May 28.

They won their place in the final by defeating Brookfield Primary School in the League Two southern regional final of the six-a-side tournament for under 11s, which was hosted at Moulton FC.

The cup competition sees over 12,000 boys and girls playing at area and regional stages with teams first split into three divisions in line with each EFL club’s divisional status, before being again split into two groups, north and south.

The winners of the divisional northern and southern finals qualify to play at the national stadium before the appropriate EFL final.

Players from Cooper and Jordan will now face off in front of potentially 40,000 fans against Disley Primary School who won the northern final of the competition representing Stockport County.

Walsall midfielder Liam Kinsella visited Cooper and Jordan to pass on some tips and wish them all the best for the final.

Ryan Moseley, the senior coach at the school said : “The boys have been on a fantastic journey playing in the cup, from winning the first round at Walsall FC to progressing onto the regional finals and taking the trophy

"It has been an incredible experience so far and one the boys and their school will never forget.

"Myself, parents, staff and the rest of the children at the school are so proud of what they have already achieved.