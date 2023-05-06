Walsall's Mat Sadler focused on finishing well

Walsall interim manager Mat Sadler

The Saddlers entertain Doncaster on Monday but discussions over the role of head coach are expected over the weekend, with vice-chairman Benjamin Boycott flying in from the USA for the final fixture.

When asked if he was interested in the position, Sadler said: “We’ll see, there will be discussions over the next few days, I know that, but my sole focus is on the Doncaster game.

“After that I think things will move fairly quickly as we need to plan for next season, know who is in charge and they in turn will have to decide what squad they go with.