Walsall's Wolves loanee Jackson Smith looking for more first team action

Jackson Smith (Getty)

Smith made his senior professional debut in the second half at Crawley when Evans suffered a calf strain and kept a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw.

The 21-year-old joined Walsall on loan from Wolves Academy in January to provide competition for Evans.

was quick to credit Evans for his part in his development but also goalkeeping coach Dan Watson and youth team stopper George Barrett.

He said: "They have all been great on the training ground in terms of supporting each other and that has really helped me develop as a goalkeeper to the point where I think I was ready for my first team debut.

"Owen is a quality goalkeeper but it is a team effort at the club and he has been great in passing on tips and experience and coming here from Wolves has really helped my development as a goalkeeper.