Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall's Wolves loanee Jackson Smith looking for more first team action

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall debutant Jackson Smith has praised Owen Evans and the club's goalkeeping fraternity for their help and support since he has been at the club.

Jackson Smith (Getty)
Jackson Smith (Getty)

Smith made his senior professional debut in the second half at Crawley when Evans suffered a calf strain and kept a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw.

The 21-year-old joined Walsall on loan from Wolves Academy in January to provide competition for Evans.

was quick to credit Evans for his part in his development but also goalkeeping coach Dan Watson and youth team stopper George Barrett.

He said: "They have all been great on the training ground in terms of supporting each other and that has really helped me develop as a goalkeeper to the point where I think I was ready for my first team debut.

"Owen is a quality goalkeeper but it is a team effort at the club and he has been great in passing on tips and experience and coming here from Wolves has really helped my development as a goalkeeper.

"The debut has whetted my appetite for more first team action – I don't know what will happen at the end of the season but it has given me the ambition to push for more."

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News