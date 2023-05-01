Walsall's interim boss Mat Sadler calls on players to have more belief

Walsall interim manager Mat Sadler

Sadler was pleased generally with the performance at Crawley on Saturday but felt it took his team a while to get into the game.

He said: “A point and a clean sheet away is good but I felt we spent the first part of it on the back foot.

“We spoke in training about keeping our shape at the start of the game and generally we did that in the first 30 minutes.

“But after that we grew in confidence and had a couple of chances and realised that we are a good team.