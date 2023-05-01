Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall's interim boss Mat Sadler calls on players to have more belief

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall interim head coach Mat Sadler has called on his players to have more belief in themselves.

Walsall interim manager Mat Sadler
Walsall interim manager Mat Sadler

Sadler was pleased generally with the performance at Crawley on Saturday but felt it took his team a while to get into the game.

He said: “A point and a clean sheet away is good but I felt we spent the first part of it on the back foot.

“We spoke in training about keeping our shape at the start of the game and generally we did that in the first 30 minutes.

“But after that we grew in confidence and had a couple of chances and realised that we are a good team.

“If we can do that from the start we can probably start turning points into wins. There is no reason why we can’t but we need to believe in ourselves first of all.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News