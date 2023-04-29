Walsall's squad get down to work

Brandon Comley

Comley said it has been a ‘productive’ week at Essington, with the players working under Mat Sadler and assistant Richard O’Kelly.

It was the first full week of training since Michael Flynn’s departure and Comley said they were getting used to the new regime.

He said: “It’s been a good week, it’s been a bit different from what we have been used to although we know Mat obviously, but it has been an introduction to Richard.

“But training is training, it’s hard work and we had plenty to go through after the Salford game, things like positional sense, our roles within the team, there was a lot to work on.