Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall's squad get down to work

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall midfielder Brandon Comley said the players have been getting down to some hard work on the training ground this week under their new management team.

Brandon Comley
Brandon Comley

Comley said it has been a ‘productive’ week at Essington, with the players working under Mat Sadler and assistant Richard O’Kelly.

It was the first full week of training since Michael Flynn’s departure and Comley said they were getting used to the new regime.

He said: “It’s been a good week, it’s been a bit different from what we have been used to although we know Mat obviously, but it has been an introduction to Richard.

“But training is training, it’s hard work and we had plenty to go through after the Salford game, things like positional sense, our roles within the team, there was a lot to work on.

“We are looking forward to taking it into the Crawley game and the final one of the season.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News