Mat Sadler and Richard O’Kelly prove to be a good Walsall double act

Walsall interim manager Mat Sadler

Sadler has enjoyed his first full week in the position since taking over only three days before the Salford City game.

He quickly brought in Walsall legend O’Kelly, who played for the club as a player and was coach under Dean Smith – also going on to work for him at Villa in the Premier League.

Sadler joked recently O’Kelly had forgotten more about coaching than he would ever know, but said the transition from the Salford game to a full week training had been seamless.

He said: “Richard has been brilliant, both with me and the players, some of who might not know his reputation at the club and what he has done in the game. That doesn’t matter as it is a clean slate after what has happened, but what has struck me about Richard in particular is his positivity and attention to detail.

“The sessions are a joint effort, I will set something out and then he will – and with his experience and enthusiasm, he is the perfect foil for me.

“The first week or few days was very hectic with preparing for the Salford game – this week has been different as we have been working on things from that.

“To have been able to have a full week on the training ground has been very enjoyable and rewarding and the lads have brought into the idea of both me and Richard carrying out the work and there is a real togetherness within the group.”

Sadler admits there is a lot of work to be done off the training ground as well, but says he is ‘enjoying very much’ everything that has gone with the role so far.

He said: “There is a lot to deal with in terms of talking to players, people around them and the wider staff as well but I like to talk and it is all really enjoyable it is just a case of time management.”

Sadler said the time for talking about what would happen next with the managerial vacancy will be at the end of the season and they were concentrating on the last two games.

He said: “I have been in constant talks with Leigh and the American owners but just to check in on what is going on day by day.