Mat Sadler is hoping for more Walsall goals

Walsall interim manager Mat Sadler

Although Walsall have only two games to go until the end of the season, Sadler feels Matt’s goal in the Salford game last week will have whetted his appetite for more.

Sadler said: “I was so pleased for him because it has been a while coming in front of the home fans and it has been a stop start second half of the season for him since he joined us.

“It’s coming to the end of the season, but I am hoping there is a couple more goals in him in those two games to give him the confidence strikers need.”

But Sadler is aware the team have been struggling for goals for a while – before the Salford game they had gone three games without scoring – and said he hoped there would be a supply from elsewhere.

He said: “Conor (Hutchinson) scored a great goal against Salford and hopefully there is more to come from him, with the midfielders chipping in as well.