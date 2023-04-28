Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Mat Sadler is hoping for more Walsall goals

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall interim boss Mat Sadler is hoping for more goals from Jamille Matt before the end of the season, but says he also wants the burden to be spread.

Walsall interim manager Mat Sadler
Walsall interim manager Mat Sadler

Although Walsall have only two games to go until the end of the season, Sadler feels Matt’s goal in the Salford game last week will have whetted his appetite for more.

Sadler said: “I was so pleased for him because it has been a while coming in front of the home fans and it has been a stop start second half of the season for him since he joined us.

“It’s coming to the end of the season, but I am hoping there is a couple more goals in him in those two games to give him the confidence strikers need.”

But Sadler is aware the team have been struggling for goals for a while – before the Salford game they had gone three games without scoring – and said he hoped there would be a supply from elsewhere.

He said: “Conor (Hutchinson) scored a great goal against Salford and hopefully there is more to come from him, with the midfielders chipping in as well.

“In some ways they can play without fear in the last two games and prove something to me because I know they are good players and it is hard for me to put my finger on why we haven’t done better as a team since Christmas.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News