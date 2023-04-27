Notification Settings

Jamille Matt: Walsall taking positives into final games

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall striker Jamille Matt said they would take the positives going into the last few games of the season.

But he said they would be 'working hard' to concentrate on things about their game they can put right.

Matt admitted they had work to do on some of their defending after the last-gasp 3-2 defeat against Salford.

But he was pleased the Saddlers had got two goals against a promotion chasing side.

He said: "There was plenty of positives which we can take into the final two games.

"But there is work to do in some areas like not letting ourselves be punished by goals against us when we have worked so hard to create and score chances the other end.

"We have been conceding too many goals lately and need to work on that by defending as a team if we are to get two wins before the end of the season."

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

