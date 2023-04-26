Axed Walsall manager Michael Flynn believes he could have 'pushed club on'

Former Walsall boss Michael Flynn

Flynn made the claim in a statement released by the League Managers Association and also believes he was putting down some good foundations at Bescot despite a dramatic dip in results.

The 42-year-old was sacked by the club last week following a 3-0 reverse away to Harrogate Town – a defeat which extended Saddlers' dismal run of form to just one win in 20 League Two games.

Flynn took charge at Walsall in February 2022 and guided them away from danger at the foot of the table.

And there were some encouraging signs this season with Flynn named League Two Manager of the Month for October as Saddlers pushed towards the play-off places.

They also reached the fourth round of the FA Cup where they were beaten by Premier League Leicester City.

But injuries and the failure to keep on-loan striker Danny Johnson then saw fortunes take a turn for the worse.

Flynn's statement read: "I would like to thank everyone at Walsall FC for their support during my time as Head Coach.

"Following the momentum gained when I took over last season, the positivity that came from finishing strongly and the takeover by Trivela, we started the season very well and turned the Poundland Bescot into a fortress, where fans played a vital role.

"We endured some tough situations but to be in the 4th round of the FA Cup, playing very well against Leicester City, and to be in and around the play-offs, the feel good factor was still there a couple of months ago. Who knows what would have happened if we didn't have the excruciating injury list we had to overcome from the start, as well as the key losses of Danny Johnson and Liam Bennett.

"The staff and players worked extremely hard throughout my time at the club and have shown what they can bring to the football club and community. Our results since January have been disappointing for all concerned but with so many draws, we demonstrated the fact that we had good foundations to build on.

"I am clearly disappointed to have left the club and truly believe I could have taken the club forward. I brought into the ethos of the club and met some very special people, not just at the club but also the community.