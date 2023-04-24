Walsall interim boss Mat Sadler praises right hand man Richard O'Kelly

Mat Sadler and assistant manager Richard O'Kelly

Sadler and O’Kelly changed the shape of the team after the first 15 minutes of the Salford game when the visitors were threatening a second goal.

They brought Oisin McEntee forward from defence to the base of midfield and things improved from there.

Sadler said: “The beauty of why I wanted Richard next to me is that I could speak to him about things like that on the training ground and during the match. “I have had a lot to deal with in the last few days and it was great to be able to call Richard to help out.