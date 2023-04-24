Kevin Phillips is bookies’ favourite for Walsall hot-seat

Kevin Phillips

The 49-year-old surprisingly left South Shields on Saturday after leading them to the Northern Premier League title in his first managerial job.

He was installed by bookmakers Bet Victor on Sunday as the 4/5 favourite to take the Saddlers’ job, made vacant by the departure of Michael Flynn on Wednesday.

Also in the running according to the bookmaker are David Artell, Karl Robinson and Owen Coyle, as well as interim boss Mat Sadler who is listed as second favourite.

Meanwhile, current caretaker manager Sadler said the players are trying to feel better about themselves after a run of one win in 21 games.

Sadler was pleased with the way Walsall responded after going one down to an early goal against Salford and said he would encourage them to ‘take the shackles off’ in the final two games.

He said: “We changed the system after the first 15 minutes to try to contain Salford but even so there were times when we tested them, particularly in the second half.

“I think it is important to remember the players are naturally trying to hang onto anything that will make them feel better after the run we had.

“But as the game went on we came into it well and got on level terms twice so it shows the spirit is there.

“What I would encourage the players to do is to take the shackles off and run at players, don’t be afraid to take them on for fear of losing the ball. We need to try and play with a bit of freedom to feel good about ourselves again.

“I can’t fault the players although we conceded three goals which we will talk about because it is important they realise that decisions they make can have consequences.

“It is fine details that are preventing the players from becoming better than they are at the moment but I expect them to learn from them

Sadler singled out Liam Gordon for praise after the game.