Former West Brom striker Kevin Phillips bookies favourite for Walsall job

Former Albion forward Kevin Phillips

The 49-year-old, who scored 246 goals as a player and won eight England caps, surprisingly left South Shields on Saturday after leading them to the Northern Premier League title in his first managerial job. He joined the ambitious North-East outfit in January last year.

He was installed by bookmakers Bet Victor this morning as the 4/5 favourite to take the Saddlers' job, made vacant by the departure of Michael Flynn on Wednesday.

Also in the running according to the bookmaker are David Artell, Karl Robinson and Owen Coyle, as well as interim boss Mat Sadler who is listed as second favourite

On leaving South Shields, Phillips said there were a lot of different factors behind the mutual decision but didn't specify any.

The Express and Star has contacted Phillips for comment.