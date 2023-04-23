Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former West Brom striker Kevin Phillips bookies favourite for Walsall job

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Former West Bromwich Albion and Villa striker Kevin Phillips has been strongly linked with the vacant managers job at Walsall.

Former Albion forward Kevin Phillips
Former Albion forward Kevin Phillips

The 49-year-old, who scored 246 goals as a player and won eight England caps, surprisingly left South Shields on Saturday after leading them to the Northern Premier League title in his first managerial job. He joined the ambitious North-East outfit in January last year.

He was installed by bookmakers Bet Victor this morning as the 4/5 favourite to take the Saddlers' job, made vacant by the departure of Michael Flynn on Wednesday.

Also in the running according to the bookmaker are David Artell, Karl Robinson and Owen Coyle, as well as interim boss Mat Sadler who is listed as second favourite

On leaving South Shields, Phillips said there were a lot of different factors behind the mutual decision but didn't specify any.

The Express and Star has contacted Phillips for comment.

.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
West Bromwich Albion
Aston Villa
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News