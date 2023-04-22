Notification Settings

Mat Sadler insists Walsall 'played without fear' in Salford defeat

By Paul Jenkins

Walsall interim head coach Mat Sadler felt his team were playing 'without fear' in the second half of their 3-2 defeat to Salford City and hopes they can take that into the final two games.

Walsall interim manager Mat Sadler and assistant manager Richard O'Kelly
Sadler said his players were gutted by a 96th minute winner for Salford which had denied them a point in a dramatic finish at the Bescot Stadium but that there were plenty of positives.

He said: "We talked in the dressing room about decisions that have consequences and we will work on those in the week but I can't fault the effort and spirit that everyone brought to the game today.

"I had to change the system slightly after the first 15 when we were one down but I thought we came into it more after that and at the start of the second half made some great tackles.

"The sending off obviously had an effect and we used it to our advantage and got on level terms with a great goal from Jamille before again equalising in injury time only to lose it right at the end.

"Of course the players are disappointed with that but they showed the spirit to come back twice and that in the short time I have been in the job, is very pleasing - it is something we can take into the final two games."

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

