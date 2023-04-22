Mat Sadler insists Walsall 'played without fear' in Salford defeat

Walsall interim manager Mat Sadler and assistant manager Richard O'Kelly

Sadler said his players were gutted by a 96th minute winner for Salford which had denied them a point in a dramatic finish at the Bescot Stadium but that there were plenty of positives.

He said: "We talked in the dressing room about decisions that have consequences and we will work on those in the week but I can't fault the effort and spirit that everyone brought to the game today.

"I had to change the system slightly after the first 15 when we were one down but I thought we came into it more after that and at the start of the second half made some great tackles.

"The sending off obviously had an effect and we used it to our advantage and got on level terms with a great goal from Jamille before again equalising in injury time only to lose it right at the end.