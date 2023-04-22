Mat Sadler calls for Walsall unity in the final weeks of season

Walsall interim head coach Neil McDonald and Mat Sadler

Sadler was installed in the position on Wednesday when Michael Flynn’s 14-month reign in the hotseat came to an end.

The 38-year-old, who made more than 50 appearances as a player for the Saddlers, had been assisting Flynn and Wayne Hatswell on the coaching side.

He will himself be assisted in the final three games by former long-serving player and coach, Richard O’Kelly.

Sadler said any speculation about who would get the role on a permanent basis would need to be put to one side and that he had only thoughts of the final three games.

He said: “I can’t afford to think about anything other than the task in hand which is to try and instil confidence in the players and the staff as we face three tough games.

“We need to pull together now and in that I include everyone involved in the club including of course the fans because they deserve something to cheer.

“It is a nice period of three games to the end of the season where after that the club can get on with what they have to do and focus on next season.

“But as players or coaches, the focus is on the games and crossing the white line, which brings its own pressures every time you do it.”

Sadler said he couldn’t put his finger on what had gone wrong in 2023 or the second half of the season but said that was a question for another day and he was delighted with the appointment of O’Kelly.

He said: “It has been a whirlwind since Wednesday with the first 48 hours maybe getting used to what had happened but after that the football takes over.”

“The esteem at the club with which Richard is held goes without saying – he has served the club as a player and a coach under Dean Smith.

“He has forgotten more than I will ever know about coaching and I am delighted to be able to work with him.”

