Richard O'Kelly returns to Walsall as assistant manager

Dean Smith and Richard O'Kelly at Walsall in 2015

The 66-year-old from West Bromwich enjoyed two spells as a player for the Saddlers in the 1970's and 1980's, and also had two spells as assistant to former manager Dean Smith.

O'Kelly also followed Smith to Villa, before leaving in 2021.

Now, he returns to Walsall to assist interim head coach Mat Sadler until the end of the season, alongside goalkeeper coach Dan Watson.

This move comes after Michael Flynn was sacked on Wednesday, following a 3-0 loss to Harrogate the night before.