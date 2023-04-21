Liam Kinsella: Walsall will give everything

Liam Kinsella

The Saddlers once again face a team for whom a win is vital – on Tuesday it was Harrogate who are scrapping to avoid relegation.

Kinsella was critical of the team in the face of a 3-0 defeat but said any hangover from that games needs to be quickly forgotten.

He said: "We seem to be playing teams who do have everything to play for and it will be the same with Crawley next week. But although we aren't going up or down we desperately need to finish the season on a high, not least for the fans whose support has been great.

"As a player you don't think about the opposition in terms of what they need to do, it is what you need to do that matters and we have to put everything else to one side and do all we can to win this game."