Next Walsall manager: Danny Cowley early bookies favourite

Danny Cowley the head coach / manager of Portsmouth.

Flynn was given his marching orders following the 3-0 defeat at Harrogate Town, having overseen only one league win in the Saddlers last 20.

Cowley (11/2 fav) enjoyed huge success at Lincoln overseeing two promotions from the National League to League One and an EFL trophy win over Shrewsbury Town at Wembley.

After a short spell at Huddersfield, the 44-year-old took over at Portsmouth, but was sacked in January with the club 12th in League One.

Former Crewe manager David Artell (6/1) is also among the leading contenders as is current caretaker boss Mat Sadler (6/1).

Darrell Clarke is priced at 8/1 in what would be seen as a controversial return to his former club after being let go by Port Vale on Monday.

Former Southampton and Sheffield United boss Nigel Adkins is prominent at 12/1, while Paul Ince is a 20/1 shot after recently parting company with Reading last week.

