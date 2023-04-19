Next Walsall manager: Danny Cowley early bookies favourite

Flynn was given his marching orders following the 3-0 defeat at Harrogate Town, having overseen only one league win in the Saddlers last 20.
Cowley (11/2 fav) enjoyed huge success at Lincoln overseeing two promotions from the National League to League One and an EFL trophy win over Shrewsbury Town at Wembley.
After a short spell at Huddersfield, the 44-year-old took over at Portsmouth, but was sacked in January with the club 12th in League One.
Former Crewe manager David Artell (6/1) is also among the leading contenders as is current caretaker boss Mat Sadler (6/1).
Darrell Clarke is priced at 8/1 in what would be seen as a controversial return to his former club after being let go by Port Vale on Monday.
Former Southampton and Sheffield United boss Nigel Adkins is prominent at 12/1, while Paul Ince is a 20/1 shot after recently parting company with Reading last week.
Next Walsall manager (selected):
Danny Cowley 11/2
Mat Sadler 6/1
David Artell 6/1
Darrell Clarke 8/1
Karl Robinson 10/1
Nigel Adkins 12/1
Lee Bowyer 14/1
Nathan Jones 14/1
Michael Appleton 16/1
Paul Ince 20/1
Kevin Nolan 20/1
Lee Cattermole 25/1
Emma Hayes 33/1