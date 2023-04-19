Notification Settings

Breaking: Walsall sack Michael Flynn

By Russell YoullWalsall FCPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Walsall boss Michael Flynn has been sacked, the club announced this afternoon.

Flynn was axed after his side went down 3-0 at Harrogate on Tuesday night.

The defeat meant Walsall had won just one of their last 20 League Two games.

First team coach Mat Sadler will taking the helm until the end of the season.Supporters who travelled to Harrogate last night had begun to vent their anger at Flynn during last night's defeat.

The club said in a statement: "Walsall Football Club have today parted company with Head Coach Michael Flynn.

"Michael leaves the club alongside assistant head coach Wayne Hatswell.

"We thank Michael and Wayne for their contribution and wish them well in the future.

"Mat Sadler will take charge of the first-team until the end of the 2022/23 season.

"Trivela Group and the club will immediately initiate a thorough process to identify the correct next steps for the management of the first team for 23/24 campaign and beyond."

