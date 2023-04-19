Breaking: Walsall sack Michael Flynn

Michael Flynn has been sacked

Flynn was axed after his side went down 3-0 at Harrogate on Tuesday night.

The defeat meant Walsall had won just one of their last 20 League Two games.

First team coach Mat Sadler will taking the helm until the end of the season.Supporters who travelled to Harrogate last night had begun to vent their anger at Flynn during last night's defeat.

The club said in a statement: "Walsall Football Club have today parted company with Head Coach Michael Flynn.

"Michael leaves the club alongside assistant head coach Wayne Hatswell.

"We thank Michael and Wayne for their contribution and wish them well in the future.

"Mat Sadler will take charge of the first-team until the end of the 2022/23 season.