Michael Flynn 'at a loss' with Walsall players

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall boss Michael Flynn says he is 'at a loss' to know what to do with some of his players.

Michael Flynn (pic Owen Russell)
Flynn was fuming after the three goal defeat in Yorkshire and blamed three individual errors for the defeat.

But he also questioned his players' commitment, saying a number of them 'didn't care enough '

He said: 'i won't name names but there are a few and I know who they are.

'They will get found out and it won't do them any good as they are professionals and that alone should mean they have pride in their performances'

'Not enough have, and I am at a loss' what to do with them we have tried everything.'

'i have said before I have professional pride, I know I am a good manager I have proved it over five years but I need people with me to prove it here.'

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

