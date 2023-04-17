Michael Flynn: No fall-out after early Walsall subs

Michael Flynn

Low reacted angrily when taken off on 27 minutes of the 2-0 defeat at Crewe, along with skipper for the day Liam Kinsella.

But Flynn said the change was tactical to change formation and try to get a goal back.

He said: “It was a tactical substitution and both players were unlucky to be sacrificed as early as they were. But it wasn’t about their performances, rather that the first 20 minutes cost us and I thought I had to change it.”

Flynn admitted they were missing central defender and captain Donervon Daniels, who is out with hamstring problems.