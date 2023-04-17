Notification Settings

Michael Flynn: No fall-out after early Walsall subs

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall boss Michael Flynn says there has been no fall-out with on-loan defender Joe Low or anyone in the team.

Low reacted angrily when taken off on 27 minutes of the 2-0 defeat at Crewe, along with skipper for the day Liam Kinsella.

But Flynn said the change was tactical to change formation and try to get a goal back.

He said: “It was a tactical substitution and both players were unlucky to be sacrificed as early as they were. But it wasn’t about their performances, rather that the first 20 minutes cost us and I thought I had to change it.”

Flynn admitted they were missing central defender and captain Donervon Daniels, who is out with hamstring problems.

He said: “He is a big miss I think people saw that, particularly with the two goals, but it is something else we have to deal with and we will as best we can.”

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

