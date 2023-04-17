Fighter Michael Flynn will keep battling for Walsall fans

Michael Flynn

The Saddlers boss was critical of his side’s defending saying they ‘lost the game in the first 20 minutes’.

Flynn also lamented the sending off of Joss Labadie, saying the second yellow card was seemingly given for an elbow which didn’t happen.

But he admitted it was a ‘poor’ afternoon for the more than 1,000 travelling fans and that it wasn’t good enough.

He said: “I have come to love this club since I have been here and will work hard to put things right, as will the players I will make sure of that.

“I was a fighter as a player and I am as a manager and that’s what I demand of my players .

“We owe it to the fans who turned out in numbers again at Crewe and to the owners – both have backed us all season.

“We switched off for the two goals, particularly the first one where I was shouting at them to pick up the goal scorer and ultimately that and the second half sending off cost us.

“I don’t condone what happened with Joss but what I will say is at least he put himself about for the cause and was in a position where he did make challenges.

“We didn’t see any elbow for the second yellow which I believe it was given for but it certainly cost us, though I thought the 10 men fought well as at one point I was thinking it could be four or five.